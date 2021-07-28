F M Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 1.4% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

