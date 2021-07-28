F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Dover comprises about 1.8% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.97. 9,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.