F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $192.62 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $223.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.46.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

