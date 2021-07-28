F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $192.62 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $223.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.46.
Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.