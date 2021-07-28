F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of F5 Networks worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $1,707,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 26.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.57. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.46.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

