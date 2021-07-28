F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $252.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.46.

Shares of FFIV opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

