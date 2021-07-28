F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $252.00.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.46.
Shares of FFIV opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.