Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $380.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock worth $754,995,123. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $367.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.16. Facebook has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $375.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

