Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $372.54. 512,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $375.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock worth $754,995,123 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

