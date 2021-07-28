FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.46. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

