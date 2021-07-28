Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $543.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.50.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $527.46. 149,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,986. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.65. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

