Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,458,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

