Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,374 shares.The stock last traded at $142.90 and had previously closed at $143.26.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.