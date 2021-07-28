Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $12.13 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,129,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $442.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.