Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $236,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 33,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,776. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

