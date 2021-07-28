Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $356,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMJ stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 55,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,071. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.