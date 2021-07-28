Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases Shares of 4,014 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Prologis makes up about 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. 37,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

