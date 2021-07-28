Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 365,722 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,753.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.