Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New $253,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 353.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 15.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,565,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

