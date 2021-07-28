Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.