Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,709,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.04. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,860. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $147.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.41.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

