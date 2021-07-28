Financial Survey: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -7,727.74% -95.97% -84.85% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energous and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

Energous has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energous and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 429.83 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.01 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 26.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energous beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

