Financial Survey: Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Progyny’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.16 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -4.81 Progyny $344.86 million 13.70 $46.46 million $0.18 296.44

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.67%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Greenbrook TMS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.