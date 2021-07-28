Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fiore Gold stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

