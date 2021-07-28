Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton Acquires 5,750 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,697.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$109,200.

TSE FTG opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.