Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton Acquires 5,750 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,697.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$109,200.
TSE FTG opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
About Firan Technology Group
