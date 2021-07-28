First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

