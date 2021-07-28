First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 2,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,792. First Busey has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

