First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.