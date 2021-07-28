First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 719,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FCF shares. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

