First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.44 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

