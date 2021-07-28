First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

