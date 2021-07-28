First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 196,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

