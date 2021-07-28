First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,266. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.