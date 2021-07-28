First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,440 shares of company stock valued at $22,494,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

