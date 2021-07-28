First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 182,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,546. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

