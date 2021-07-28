First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%.

NASDAQ FSFG traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. 16,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

