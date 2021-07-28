First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 222.1% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 222.1% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,938.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 116,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25.

