Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.