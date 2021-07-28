Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,494. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

