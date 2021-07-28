Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.95. Five9 has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Five9 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

