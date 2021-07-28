Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $427,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 367,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter.

IBTF opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.