Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 2,055.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

OTCMKTS LUXAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

