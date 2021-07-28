Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 2,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,213. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

