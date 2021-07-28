FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,659 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 345,101 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $8,687,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.9% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 86,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 367,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

