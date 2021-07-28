FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,541 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $120.74. 588,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,908,106. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.24.

