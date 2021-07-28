FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.46. 3,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,196. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48.

