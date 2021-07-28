FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344,587 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after buying an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,113,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.59. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

