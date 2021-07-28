FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,255 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

