FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,061. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $90.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

