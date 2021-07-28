FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,349 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,003 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

