FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 15,968 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,968 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $102.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.