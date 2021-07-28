FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 22,426 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.46. 3,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,196. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.48.

